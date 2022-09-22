Must Read: The Final Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga Collection Is Here, What Comes Next for Blumarine

Photo: Courtesy of YZY Gap

Yeezy Gap releases its second — and final — capsule engineered by Balenciaga

Just a few days after Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, formally and publicly notified Gap via letter that he was terminating their agreement for the Yeezy Gap line, the second coming of the pair's collaboration is here. The new capsule is shown including outerwear and knitwear in a campaign styled by creative director Betsy Johnson. The collection is available globally online now at YeezyGap.com. {Fashionista inbox}

How will Blumarine survive post-Y2K revival?

As the Italian brand prepares to show its Spring 2023 collection, creative director Nicola Brognano faces the challenge of making the brand survive past the Y2K-revival bubble. While many brands have embraced the early-aughts trend, most had a classic aesthetic to fall back on. Blumarine, however, is a Y2K brand at its core. The brand was widely successful for its sexy micro garments and sequined pieces that largely defined the 2000s, but lost traction once new trends picked up in the 2010s. Last year's spike in Y2K interest brought the brand back for a revival. Now that the trend cycle makes way for looks like indie sleaze, the continuation of Blumarine will be one to watch. {Vogue Business}

Brands are hiring TikTok influencers to run their social media

With TikTok influencers amassing huge followings and interactions online, brands are turning to them to help grow their audiences. "Companies are looking to employ people who are already creators because they know how to do it," said Andreea Öztürk, PR manager at creator marketing agency TikTal. Since influencers must become fluent in algorithms and marketing strategies to promote their personal brands, it's a no-brainer for companies to hire them over a corporate-trained social media manager. {Glossy}

Guest In Residence releases its first capsule collection

Gigi Hadid's new knitwear brand is releasing its first limited-edition collection. Entitled "Workwear," the 10-piece range is influenced by Hadid's family farm where she rode horses and found her love for nature. The garments are inspired by traditional workwear and were "conceived and designed with functionality and versatility to durably stand the test of time," said the brand in a statement. The collection is available to shop now on GuestInResidence.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Farfetch releases new star-studded brand campaign

The online retailer has released its new, star-studded Fall 2022 brand campaign starring Leighton Meester, Paloma Elsesser, Omar Apollo and Bakar. In a statement, the brand says each star has become "known for their strong and unique fashion identities and are pop culture catalysts in their own right." The campaign features brands such as Balenciaga, Prada, Coperni, Marni and more. {Fashionista inbox}

Shutterstock partners with Allergan Aesthetics and SkinBetter Science to increase diversity in royalty-free images

Allergan Aesthetics and SkinBetter Science have partnered with Shutterstock to introduce a royalty-free gallery of diverse images available to the public. The project comes as a result of Forces of Beauty, a new report that sheds light on how Eurocentric beauty standards impact women of color. "Historically, the industry hasn't included certain groups of women in its definition of beauty," said Carrie Strom, SVP at AbbVie and president of Global Allergan Aesthetics. "As industry leaders, our goal is to create a more equitable beauty and aesthetics industry that focuses on diversity, representation, and inclusion." The newly launched gallery can be found at Shutterstock.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Pandora announces new Keith Haring collection

Pandora is launching a 12-piece capsule featuring Keith Haring's iconic heart shapes, barking dog and graphic scrawls on charms, rings and earrings. Stephen Fairchild, chief product officer of the brand, said to WWD, "The collection and its campaign highlights Keith Haring's artistic legacy and celebrates the lasting power of his iconic, signature Pop Art style. It encapsulates the infectious energy of the zeitgeist that shaped his most iconic works." The collection will be limited-edition and will be available worldwide from Sept. 29 to Nov. 29 at Pandora.com and in select stores. {WWD}

