Sparkly Gowns and Drapey Black Dresses Rule the 2022 'Business of Fashion' Gala Red Carpet

There's not a dull moment during Paris Fashion Week — even when there's not a show or a presentation on the schedule.

On Saturday evening, it was Business of Fashion that brought everyone together for a gala celebrating its 2022 BoF 500 class, which includes Simon Porte Jacquemus, Paloma Elsesser, Khaby Lame and more. Jacquemus, Elsesser and Lame all got covers, and were on the red carpet on at the Shangri-La Paris — in a wheat-colored suit, a black leather gown and a navy tux, respectively.

Also in attendance (and in the "fashion black tie" dress code): Ellie Goulding in a plunging strapless Carolina Herrera Spring 2023 floral gown, Precious Lee in a semi-sheer catsuit, Hari Nef in a sculptural Loewe mini and Ashley Graham in drapey Schiaparelli.

See some of the best looks from the 2022 Business of Fashion Gala in the gallery below.

29 Gallery 29 Images

