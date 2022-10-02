Skip to main content
Sparkly Gowns and Drapey Black Dresses Rule the 2022 'Business of Fashion' Gala Red Carpet

Sparkly Gowns and Drapey Black Dresses Rule the 2022 'Business of Fashion' Gala Red Carpet

See what Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Hari Nef and more wore.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF

See what Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Hari Nef and more wore.

There's not a dull moment during Paris Fashion Week — even when there's not a show or a presentation on the schedule.

On Saturday evening, it was Business of Fashion that brought everyone together for a gala celebrating its 2022 BoF 500 class, which includes Simon Porte Jacquemus, Paloma Elsesser, Khaby Lame and more. Jacquemus, Elsesser and Lame all got covers, and were on the red carpet on at the Shangri-La Paris — in a wheat-colored suit, a black leather gown and a navy tux, respectively. 

Also in attendance (and in the "fashion black tie" dress code): Ellie Goulding in a plunging strapless Carolina Herrera Spring 2023 floral gown, Precious Lee in a semi-sheer catsuit, Hari Nef in a sculptural Loewe mini and Ashley Graham in drapey Schiaparelli. 

See some of the best looks from the 2022 Business of Fashion Gala in the gallery below. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Business of Fashion 2022 Gala Red Carpet 22
Business of Fashion 2022 Gala Red Carpet 30
Business of Fashion 2022 Gala Red Carpet 4
29
Gallery
29 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

11.jpg
Fashion Week

H&M Won the Casting Diversity Game for Fall 2016

From Amber Valetta and Jourdan Dunn to Ashley Graham and Hari Nef, models of all shapes, ages and races walked the runway.

By Dhani Mau
Rihanna Adam Selman CFDA Awards 2014 LEDE
Style

The 77 Best CFDA Awards Looks of All Time

In no particular order (though, we must, must begin with that Rihanna dress.)

By Fashionista
pfw-ss17-best-dressed.jpg
Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week's Best Dressed Front Row-ers and Party Goers

Everyone brought their style A-game, but only a few topped our list more than once.

By Fashionista
Dove Cameron in Balmain at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons + Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary NYFW party
Fashion Week

The Best Looks From the 2022 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party

The event not only celebrated the magazine's annual portfolio (and New York Fashion Week), but also fêted Bloomingdale's on its 150th anniversary.

By Fashionista