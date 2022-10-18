Skip to main content
The 27 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 'Elle' Women In Hollywood Celebration

Our favorite style stars made a statement on the red carpet.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE

Following a month on the fashion week circuit, our favorite celebrities are back on the red carpet — and better than ever, sartorially speaking. 

On Monday, the entertainment industry's biggest stars attended the 29th annual Elle Women In Hollywood event,  the magazine's to the best and brightest women of film, television and music. Hosted at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, the celebration brought together a slew of familiar A-list names — many of which are on the cover of Elle right now — along with some rising darlings, all of whom are known to make a fashion statement on and off camera. 

We got to see Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson stun in hints of vibrant hues, while MJ Rodriguez and Michelle Yeoh dazzled in white. "Euphoria" cast mates Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney also hit the carpet alongside Hailey Bieber, who wore a brown body-con dress (Saint Laurent, of course). Keke Palmer was quite literally shining in a metallic mini, and Olivia Wilde posed in an of-the-moment shapely bubble-hem skirt. 

See the 27 best-dressed celebrities at the Elle 2022 Women In Hollywood celebration in the gallery below.

