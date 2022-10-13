Agentry PR Is Seeking Spring 2023 Interns In New York, NY

Agentry PR is a full service marketing communications agency. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations, from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. Agentry currently houses and manages 20+ clients in the menswear, womenswear, and accessory divisions. Clients include AKNVAS, A.Potts, Abercrombie & Fitch, Minnetonka, Mavi, Melke, Save The Duck, Florsheim, and Gola, among others. Agentry PR seeks organized, motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities for the upcoming semester. Our interns help the PR teams across all accounts.



This internship is for the Spring 2023 semester from January to June, or longer if you wish.



**COLLEGE CREDIT IS REQUIRED. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN CLASSES TO APPLY. YOU MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED AND ABLE TO WORK AT LEAST 3 DAYS A WEEK IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS.**



Job Description: Daily tasks will include, but are not limited to: learning and working with Spring/Summer 2023 collections and Fall/Winter 2023 collections, working at various press events including New York Fashion Week, press days and private client events, assembling press kit mailings, various research projects and handling daily showroom trafficking. Interns will assist in market research, building influencer lists, handling giftings to celebrities and monitoring celeb coverage. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend client meetings to see how a PR agency and the marketing side work collaboratively. The candidate must have strong communication and writing skills and must be comfortable dealing with all levels of staff and clients. Previous PR/fashion internships preferred. Must be eligible for school credit.



Please contact Conner and Mia with your resume and weekly spring availability at conner@agentrypr.com & mia@agentrypr.com