American Attitudes Is Hiring A Sweater Designer In New York, NY

American Attitudes, located in New York in the heart of the garment center, is a fast-paced leading women’s apparel company with multiple kids, junior, missy, extended sized brands, and licensed collaborations. We are looking for a Senior Designer to support our rapidly growing and fast-paced company. Our ideal candidate is a problem solver, an excellent communicator, highly organized and detail oriented. This position has high growth potential for the right candidate!



WHAT YOU'LL DO

· Research trends and create mood boards

· Produce technical drawings and hands-free sketches

· Create allover jacquard & stripe patterns in correct sizing for garment

· Rework graphical files from the style office and prepare them for the product team

· Provide constant feedback to the product development team & overseas team

· Support and participate during fittings

· Reviewing and approving colors, style execution, knitting & construction

· Strong technical skills and excellent knowledge of garment fitting, construction, workmanship and manufacturing processes

· Daily communication & guidance to the overseas team and vendor partners



WHO YOU ARE

· Good fashion knowledge and an eye for trends with experience in the fashion sector would be advantageous

· Adobe Creative Suite skills are a must, with the ability to use Photoshop & Illustrator to a high standard

· Good understanding and knowledge of yarns and Sweater construction is necessary

· Happy to work in a small team

· In-depth knowledge of CAD systems, especially Illustrator and Photoshop.

· Very strong technical understanding of a variety knitting techniques is necessary

· Able to work under pressure, self-motivated, result oriented, responsive and detail minded.

· Fluent in English (spoken and written).



BONUS QUALIFICATIONS

· Factory and knitting machine knowledge

· Speaks mandarin

· Strong design portfolio as well as previous work examples on presenting fashion



PERKS + BENEFITS

· Complete benefits package: health, dental, vision

· Summer Fridays – Early departure at 3pm beginning Memorial Day ending Labor Day

· 2 weeks paid vacation annually

· PTO personal/sick day



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to candidates@americanattitudes.com, subject line Sweater Designer.