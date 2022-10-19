American Attitudes Is Hiring A Sweater Designer In New York, NY
American Attitudes, located in New York in the heart of the garment center, is a fast-paced leading women’s apparel company with multiple kids, junior, missy, extended sized brands, and licensed collaborations. We are looking for a Senior Designer to support our rapidly growing and fast-paced company. Our ideal candidate is a problem solver, an excellent communicator, highly organized and detail oriented. This position has high growth potential for the right candidate!
WHAT YOU'LL DO
· Research trends and create mood boards
· Produce technical drawings and hands-free sketches
· Create allover jacquard & stripe patterns in correct sizing for garment
· Rework graphical files from the style office and prepare them for the product team
· Provide constant feedback to the product development team & overseas team
· Support and participate during fittings
· Reviewing and approving colors, style execution, knitting & construction
· Strong technical skills and excellent knowledge of garment fitting, construction, workmanship and manufacturing processes
· Daily communication & guidance to the overseas team and vendor partners
WHO YOU ARE
· Good fashion knowledge and an eye for trends with experience in the fashion sector would be advantageous
· Adobe Creative Suite skills are a must, with the ability to use Photoshop & Illustrator to a high standard
· Good understanding and knowledge of yarns and Sweater construction is necessary
· Happy to work in a small team
· In-depth knowledge of CAD systems, especially Illustrator and Photoshop.
· Very strong technical understanding of a variety knitting techniques is necessary
· Able to work under pressure, self-motivated, result oriented, responsive and detail minded.
· Fluent in English (spoken and written).
BONUS QUALIFICATIONS
· Factory and knitting machine knowledge
· Speaks mandarin
· Strong design portfolio as well as previous work examples on presenting fashion
PERKS + BENEFITS
· Complete benefits package: health, dental, vision
· Summer Fridays – Early departure at 3pm beginning Memorial Day ending Labor Day
· 2 weeks paid vacation annually
· PTO personal/sick day
TO APPLY: Please send your resume to candidates@americanattitudes.com, subject line Sweater Designer.