Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Avril Lavigne's 2007 Pink Punk Princess Dress

The look served as the perfect accompaniment to her new chapter of music.
avril-lavigne-april-2007-pink-tulle-dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

To celebrate the release of her 2007 studio album "The Best Damn Thing," pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne hosted a party at New York City's The Box — but rather than stick to the cargo pants and suiting vests she became known for, the "Sk8er Boi" singer opted for something a little more traditionally girly (and pink) than usual.

The then-newly-married 22-year-old stepped onto her custom hot-pink carpet in a vintage frilled dress featuring a silver sequin outline amongst the layers of light pink tulle. Apparently, the singer doesn't believe in too much pink, because she also wore her signature hot-pink clip-in hair extensions and a strikingly bold pink eyeshadow look. With so much of one hue, Lavigne opted to balance it out with a pair of trusty black Dr. Marten boots, a chunky skull necklace and some black nail polish.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Prior to this, the "Girlfriend" singer would typically stick to all-black outfits with the occasional pattern or grommet, so, at the time, this newfound penchant for vivid colors served as the perfect accompaniment to her new chapter of music. 

Find the frilly pink dress of your dreams in the gallery below.

wolf and badger pink tulle skirt
molly-goddard-pink-tulle-midi-dress
bluemarine-long-sleeve-tie-neck-dress
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 9.21.00 AM
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bai Ling's Pastel Colorblocked Dress

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, the actor proved time and time again that she plays by her own rules.

By Brooke Frischer
anne_hathaway_y2k_fed_up_tee_shirt
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Perfectly Tacky Graphic Tee

The actor took part in the pre-social media method to directly hit back at haters and exes alike.

By Brooke Frischer
Britney Spears at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Britney Spears' Denim Corset

An underrated look from the queen of denim.

By Brooke Frischer
Lindsay Lohan performs at the 2005 American Music Awards
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Y2K Priscilla Presley Nod

In honor of the 'Elvis' premiere (and LiLo's Hollywood comeback).

By Brooke Frischer