Great Outfits in Fashion History: Avril Lavigne's 2007 Pink Punk Princess Dress

The look served as the perfect accompaniment to her new chapter of music.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

To celebrate the release of her 2007 studio album "The Best Damn Thing," pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne hosted a party at New York City's The Box — but rather than stick to the cargo pants and suiting vests she became known for, the "Sk8er Boi" singer opted for something a little more traditionally girly (and pink) than usual.

The then-newly-married 22-year-old stepped onto her custom hot-pink carpet in a vintage frilled dress featuring a silver sequin outline amongst the layers of light pink tulle. Apparently, the singer doesn't believe in too much pink, because she also wore her signature hot-pink clip-in hair extensions and a strikingly bold pink eyeshadow look. With so much of one hue, Lavigne opted to balance it out with a pair of trusty black Dr. Marten boots, a chunky skull necklace and some black nail polish.

Prior to this, the "Girlfriend" singer would typically stick to all-black outfits with the occasional pattern or grommet, so, at the time, this newfound penchant for vivid colors served as the perfect accompaniment to her new chapter of music.

Find the frilly pink dress of your dreams in the gallery below.

