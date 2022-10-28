AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT DIRECTOR, FASHION + LIFESTYLE IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

Job Title: Account Director, Fashion + Lifestyle (Public Relations)

Employment Type: Full-time

Compensation: Salaried



AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders



AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as Aldo, Bandier, HOKA, Frances Valentine, Graf Lantz, Mansur Gavriel, New York or Nowhere, Outdoor Voices, Sundays, and many more. We think of ourselves as a creative agency rooted in PR, and are anything but traditional. Forbes named us one of the Top Agencies in America 2021.



Job Description

NY / CA- based award-winning agency AZIONE is looking for an experienced candidate to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 6-8 years of PR agency experience working across a diverse portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands and possess strong contacts. Experience working with innovative startups is a plus. Candidates should have a strong desire to accelerate quickly at a fast-paced boutique agency with amazing clients and an impeccable reputation.



Skills and Responsibilities

· Own the development and implementation of PR strategy, ongoing account action items, and client reporting with no executive guidance

· Develop creative and strategic media campaigns around new product launches/initiatives and supervise account team members to secure high volume of impactful placements in top tier outlets across print, digital and broadcast media

· Take responsibility and accountability for all team members, clearly defining roles and providing guidance and tools to facilitate goal achievement and client success

· Oversee and own top to bottom performance of accounts, ensuring quality work, deadline and media coverage goals are met

· Serve as senior client contact and team leader; address client issues thoughtfully and effectively.

· Draft and be the final say on press releases, pitches, positioning statements, talking points, key messaging for brand spokespeople, briefing materials and more

· Consistently secure brand features, executive profiles, and trend stories for clients

· Maintain and continuously grow network of powerful “turnkey” relationships with media and potential partners for collaborations and proactively use to help make clients leaders in respective categories

· Lead in-person meetings and weekly calls with client

· Lead new business process including research, proposal and pitch preparation without any executive guidance.

· Constantly innovate proposals bringing new ideas to the table.

· Manage account team including, SAE, JAE, AC, and interns as assigned



To be considered: You must be a savvy, successful self-starter with at least 6-8 years of relevant professional experience. You must know how to approach problem-solving with outside-the-box solutions, and be willing to take on a diverse range of assignments and creative projects. You must be based out of CA or NY.



We offer 100% medical & dental coverage, bonus & commission, year long summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working in an incredibly fun, collaborative environment surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.



To apply, please send your resume to career@azionepr.com.



Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.