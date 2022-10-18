Skip to main content
AZLEE Is Hiring An Administrative And Production Accessories Assistant In Santa Monica

AZLEE is a luxury fine jewelry brand based in Santa Monica. We are sustainability-minded and our jewelry is made locally in Los Angeles. A portion of each sale is donated towards an ocean-related cause. AZLEE has been featured in Vogue, Elle, Bazaar, and on celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Emma Watson, and Emily Blunt.

We are a small, tight-knit team working together to create a thoughtful, intentional, considerate work environment and luxury product. We are in search of an Administrative and Production Accessories Assistant who is flexible, and detail-oriented with strong organizational skills. This is an entry-level position that will work directly with the Founder, designer, and internal and external teams. This role has touchpoints on all aspects of the business and has a high potential for individual growth within the company.

QUALIFICATIONS
● Strong attention to detail
● Organized with the ability to stay focused on different tasks, and use your time and energy, efficiently to prioritize and achieve the desired outcomes
● Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
● Demonstrate the flexibility to perform different tasks based on day-to-day team and business needs
● Exceptional communication and collaboration skills
● Previous luxury brand experience or relevant client-related experience (i.e. hospitality, etc.)
● Team player with a positive attitude and desire to help others achieve daily goals
● Self-motivated, and eager to learn
● Consistently approach daily tasks and make decisions with luxury and customer experience in mind
● All other duties as directed

SKILLS
● Working knowledge of Google Suite, Gmail, Word, Excel
● Willingness to learn and operate the inventory system and Shopify
● Intermediate skills in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign are preferred and not required
● One year with experience customer-facing preferred not required

RESPONSIBILITIES
● Work with all teams to keep our marketing and sales calendar up to date
● Support the administrative needs of Production, Marketing, Sales, and Operations
● Support the marketing team by managing and circulating all content to the correct teams
● Support sales by packing products and displays for Trunk shows and events
● Support sales by setting up products and displays for in-person client appointments
● Support with customer service inquiries within eCommerce and custom channels
● Input and update the website as directed
● Keep all digital marketing assets labeled and organized
● Work directly with our digital retouchers to process all imagery
● Work directly with our product photographer to have all jewelry shot
● Take photos of the product and propose them to stylists and editors
● Package and ship orders/loans
● Manage office supplies and schedule monthly office cleanings
● Order office supplies, packaging, and jewelry components
● Create shipping labels
● Execute data entry for retailers, production, and operations
● Assist with inventory and special projects as needed
● Book travel for the team
● Drive Downtown LA for pickup/drop-offs to/from our vendors, jewelers, manufacturers, and/or shipping locations as needed.

REQUIRED
● Full-time and In-person Monday through Friday 9 AM - 5 PM
● Reliable car, clean driving record, insurance, and valid Driver’s License
● Must pass Background and Credit Check
● Legally Authorized to work in the US

BENEFITS
● Employee discount
● Paid Time Off
● Holidays
● Mileage reimbursement

PAY
$22 - $25/hr commensurate with experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to Baylee@azleejewelry.com, subject line Administrative and Production Accessories Assistant.

