Skip to main content
36 Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

36 Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Long, ropey braids continued to be a staple — in some cases extending so far that they hit the ground — while artful, mixed-media beauty moments were also big.

Long, ropey braids continued to be a staple — in some cases extending so far that they hit the ground — while artful, mixed-media beauty moments were also big.

With so many shows packed into the Paris Fashion Week schedule, the opportunities to get creative with street style beauty looks were abundant for Spring 2023.

Showgoers in the French fashion capital continued to display many of the hair and makeup trends we'd spotted outside the shows in New York, London and Milan. Long, ropey braids continued to be a staple, in some cases extending so far that they hit the ground. 

Artful, mixed-media beauty moments were also especially big in Paris, where fashion week attendees adorned their hair with metal wires, safety pins, jewelry-like charms, heaps of clips and beads. This craft-store vibe appeared in some makeup looks, too: We spotted pearl and sequin butterfly appliqués on faces and around eyes, and couldn't help but love the playful, not-taking-any-of-this-too-seriously message they seemed to communicate.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our 36 favorite street style beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023. Click through to see them all.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

paris-street-style-beauty-looks-spring-2023-36
paris-street-style-beauty-looks-spring-2023-1
paris-street-style-beauty-looks-spring-2023-2
36
Gallery
36 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

paris beauty street style promom
Fashion Week

The 33 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

See the most inspiring hair and makeup moments from outside the shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Paris-Fashion-Week-Fall-2020-Beauty-street-style-promo
Fashion Week

The 34 Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Featuring electric hair colors, sculptural hairstyles and the triumphant return of hair accessories.

By Stephanie Saltzman
paris-beauty-ss-promo
Beauty

See the Best Beauty Street Style Snaps From Paris Fashion Week

Get a glimpse at the stand-out braids, bobs and bold lip colors spotted outside the shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
paris fashion week beauty street style
Fashion Week

The 114 Best Beauty Looks From Fall 2020 Fashion Week Street Style

Plenty of hair, makeup and nail inspiration ahead.

By Stephanie Saltzman