36 Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

With so many shows packed into the Paris Fashion Week schedule, the opportunities to get creative with street style beauty looks were abundant for Spring 2023.

Showgoers in the French fashion capital continued to display many of the hair and makeup trends we'd spotted outside the shows in New York, London and Milan. Long, ropey braids continued to be a staple, in some cases extending so far that they hit the ground.

Artful, mixed-media beauty moments were also especially big in Paris, where fashion week attendees adorned their hair with metal wires, safety pins, jewelry-like charms, heaps of clips and beads. This craft-store vibe appeared in some makeup looks, too: We spotted pearl and sequin butterfly appliqués on faces and around eyes, and couldn't help but love the playful, not-taking-any-of-this-too-seriously message they seemed to communicate.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our 36 favorite street style beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023. Click through to see them all.

36 Gallery 36 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.