The 6 Best Beauty Trends From Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Featuring groovy volume and grungy piercings.

Yet another fashion month has brought yet another a handful of beauty trends now confirmed to live — and evolve — that much longer. 

Spring 2023 saw an even more intense wave of grunge and rave aesthetics take over in just about every city, from New York and London to Milan and Paris, opposite a softer take on bleached eyebrows, which took the fashion world by storm some years ago.

Ahead, find a breakdown of the most noteworthy hair, makeup and nail trends we spotted (and loved) this season.

Metallic Eyes

"Beautiful ravers" is how Hannah Murray, lead makeup artist for the Chloé show, described the silver strobes of paint sweeping the models' eyelids in Paris. The brand was one of many that leaned into metallic eye details of all colors for Spring 2023:  Batsheva went for blotchy blues, while Dries Van Noten played up chrome gold circling the eye.

Faux Facial Piercings

Suddenly, having more than one ear piercing is nothing to feel edgy about. The Spring 2023 runways were surprisingly in agreement about face piercings and modifications. At Rebecca Minkoff, models wore more common dermal, septum and bridge piercings, while drag-queen and special-effects makeup artist Alexis Stone left no facial skin untouched at Balenciaga, with spikes protruding from cheeks, studs lining eyebrows and even bulging forehead prosthetics.

'70s Volume and Cuts

Hairstyles from the '70s have once again infiltrated the runway. This season, however, the looks went beyond the Gen-Z revived shag and mullet trends of the last two years: We saw ultimate volume — from rounded natural hair at Susan Alexandra and harsh blunt bobs and bangs at Paul Costello, to sleek Cher-inspired length at Versace and feathered, brow-skimming bangs at Prabal Gurung.

Wild Wings

There are few eye-makeup staples as storied as the winged cat-eye liner. For Spring 2023, that classic style was turned up to full volume, with thicker wings outstretching beyond the end tip of the brows, and some even reaching towards the hairline. Whether covered in glitter like at Halpern or smudged out for a smoke effect at Off-White, the fullness of the wing was the key.

Barely-There Brows

If there's one daring beauty look that pops in and out of vogue with regularity — on the runways and off — it's bleached eyebrows. And while the full-on bleach look was surely popular across the Spring 2023 shows, we also saw the rise of a less drastic lightened brow, just a shade or two lighter than the model's natural hair color. Think: less shock value, more your-face-but-better, allowing the brows to blend in with glossy, fresh skin.

3-D Manicures

What once seemed reserved for only the most tuned-in nail art enthusiasts is now proving to have a place on the hands of just about anyone who wants them. From molding gel bubbles to dangling chains, this season's runways confirmed that 3-D nail adornments will only become more widespread — whether you'd like to ease in with entry-level designs or opt for the most extravagant.

