Bella Hadid's Off-Duty Look Includes Ballet Flats and Bedazzled Y2K Sunglasses

Bella Hadid in Paris Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Paris Fashion Week finally wrapped up on Tuesday, marking the end to quite the jam-packed four weeks of the Spring 2023 season. The morning after her last runway show for Miu Miu, supermodel (and now actor in Hulu's "Ramy") Bella Hadid was captured heading out of the Hotel Le Royal Monceau in Paris sporting perhaps the most runway-ready off-duty look we've seen in a minute.

Between hitting the catwalks and catching flights, Hadid was all smiles as she wore an oversized crewneck top along with loose, straight-legged pants and a matching headband. The model also donned bejeweled sunglasses reminiscent of the early aughts, which came embellished with rhinestone peace signs. She was photographed carrying a groovy, logo-adorned tote from Chanel that also came embellished with peace signs and decorated with colorful pins. Finally, Hadid completed her morning outfit with a pair of pink satin ballet flats, channeling TikTok's coveted balletcore.

Bella Hadid in Paris Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The 25-year-old was at the forefront of fashion month, from the coveted front row seats to star-studded runways. Hadid made headlines as she starred in some of this season's buzziest moments, like modeling a spray-on dress while closing Coperni's Spring 2023 show in Paris. Now that fashion month is over, it only makes sense for the multifaceted supermodel to finally sport something a bit more comfortable, don't you think?

