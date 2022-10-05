Skip to main content

Bella Hadid's Off-Duty Look Includes Ballet Flats and Bedazzled Y2K Sunglasses

Who knew baggy sweats could look so runway-ready?
Bella Hadid in Paris

Bella Hadid in Paris

Paris Fashion Week finally wrapped up on Tuesday, marking the end to quite the jam-packed four weeks of the Spring 2023 season. The morning after her last runway show for Miu Miu, supermodel (and now actor in Hulu's "Ramy") Bella Hadid was captured heading out of the Hotel Le Royal Monceau in Paris sporting perhaps the most runway-ready off-duty look we've seen in a minute. 

Between hitting the catwalks and catching flights, Hadid was all smiles as she wore an oversized crewneck top along with loose, straight-legged pants and a matching headband. The model also donned bejeweled sunglasses reminiscent of the early aughts, which came embellished with rhinestone peace signs. She was photographed carrying a groovy, logo-adorned tote from Chanel that also came embellished with peace signs and decorated with colorful pins. Finally, Hadid completed her morning outfit with a pair of pink satin ballet flats, channeling TikTok's coveted balletcore.

Bella Hadid in Paris

Bella Hadid in Paris

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The 25-year-old was at the forefront of fashion month, from the coveted front row seats to star-studded runways. Hadid made headlines as she starred in some of this season's buzziest moments, like modeling a spray-on dress while closing Coperni's Spring 2023 show in Paris. Now that fashion month is over, it only makes sense for the multifaceted supermodel to finally sport something a bit more comfortable, don't you think?

ebaypeace sign shoulder bag1 (1)
miu miu pink ballet flats1
larroude metallic ballet flats1
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

off-white-spring-2023-review
Fashion Week

Off-White Is 'on the Cusp of Something New' for Spring 2023

The Italian luxury label also welcomed a celeb-studded front row — and an unexpected crowd of fans, too.

By India Roby
bella hadid burberry ss23 show
Fashion Week

So, We Got a Burberry Spring 2023 Show After All

The British luxury brand debuted its latest collection after canceling its previously-scheduled runway in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

By India Roby
Versace S23 head
Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Closes One of Versace's Most Nostalgic Runway Shows Yet

Versace's Spring 2023 collection is the ultimate homage to the '90s and 2000s.

By Andrea Bossi
rose blackpink at saint laurent spring 2023 show paris
Fashion Week

Blackpink's Rosé in a LBD, a 'Capuche' Comeback and More Highlights From Saint Laurent's Spring 2023 Show

Anthony Vaccarello's latest runway featured all things maxi, slouchy hoods and a star-studded front row.

By India Roby