The 152 Best Bags from Spring 2023 Fashion Month
Though Balenciaga's Le Cagole and Prada's Cleo Re-Edition have been spotted on every celebrity's arm over the last six months, solidifying themselves as new classics, it's time for another bag design to have the spotlight. And the changing of the guards is well underway.
The overarching handbag trends for Spring 2023 include puffy and/or oversized interpretations of sartorial silhouettes, purple hues and plenty of food-themed embellishments. Utility and functionality are also in — so are bold statement accessories. Whether you prefer a bag just to carry your phone or one that fits your laptop plus everything else you own (you know, just in case), the latest coming out of fashion month will have you covered.
Click through our gallery of the best bags from Paris, Milan, London and New York below.
Best Spring 2023 bags from Paris Fashion Week
Best Spring 2023 bags from Milan Fashion Week
Best Spring 2023 bags from London Fashion Week
Best Spring 2023 bags from New York Fashion Week
