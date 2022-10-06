Skip to main content
The 152 Best Bags from Spring 2023 Fashion Month

The 152 Best Bags from Spring 2023 Fashion Month

It's time to embrace a new "It" bag — and the selection available is plentiful.

Photo: Imaxtree

It's time to embrace a new "It" bag — and the selection available is plentiful.

Though Balenciaga's Le Cagole and Prada's Cleo Re-Edition have been spotted on every celebrity's arm over the last six months, solidifying themselves as new classics, it's time for another bag design to have the spotlight. And the changing of the guards is well underway. 

The overarching handbag trends for Spring 2023 include puffy and/or oversized interpretations of sartorial silhouettes, purple hues and plenty of food-themed embellishments. Utility and functionality are also in — so are bold statement accessories. Whether you prefer a bag just to carry your phone or one that fits your laptop plus everything else you own (you know, just in case), the latest coming out of fashion month will have you covered.

Click through our gallery of the best bags from Paris, Milan, London and New York below.

Best Spring 2023 bags from Paris Fashion Week

ACNE-STUDIOS-BAG S23 030
64
Gallery
64 Images

Best Spring 2023 bags from Milan Fashion Week

emporio-armani-clp-s23-109
versace_ss23_bag
milan-best-bags-fashion-week-spring2023-versace
29
Gallery
29 Images

Best Spring 2023 bags from London Fashion Week

yuhan-wang-fsh-s23-016
16arlington-clp-s23-065
16arlington-clp-s23-072
26
Gallery
26 Images

Best Spring 2023 bags from New York Fashion Week

kate-spade-new-york-spring-2023-best-bags-2
luar-spring-2023-best-bags-2
luar-spring-2023-best-bags-4
33
Gallery
33 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

GCDS_handbag S23 067
Fashion Week

These Are the Best Bags From Milan Fashion Week

There's no shortage of contenders for the next "It" accessory...

By Brooke Frischer
Valentino BAG S23 180
Fashion Week

The 52 Best Bags of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

See the most memorable new accessories, fresh from the French runways.

By Brooke Frischer
Simone Rocha Fall 2020 Bag
Fashion Week

All of the Best Bags From the Fall 2020 Shows, in One Place

Featuring chic pouches for your water bottle, box clutches and even more tiny bags.

By Fashionista
best-bags-london-fashion-week-spring-2023
Fashion Week

The 26 Best Bags From London Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

Designers across the pond are coming in hot with inventive silhouettes and textures.

By Andrea Bossi