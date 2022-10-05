Skip to main content
The 52 Best Bags of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

See the most memorable new accessories, fresh from the French runways.

Photo: Imaxtree

As usual, Paris Fashion Week did not come to play around, especially when it came to handbags.

Picking up from where Milan left off, slouchy, cloud-like bags were prevalent this season. Marshmallow-like pouches appeared at Chloè and Stella McCartney, similar to those seen at Coach and Sportmax from previous weeks. The micro-purses that were saturating your feeds and memes over the last few years seem to be on their way out, making room (literally and figuratively) for all the big stuff in your life. 

Stella McCartney Spring 2023.

But of course, there was the occasional exception: Ester Manas played with varied shapes and unique embossments, relying heavily on different shades of purple. Manas showed some of the more fun accessories from the week, including a bowler bag with heart-shaped ends and crumpled vinyl shoulder bags sized perfectly sized for water-bottle lugging. 

Ester Manas Spring 2023.

Another design choice creeping back into the mainstream? Long fringe. Dries Van Noten sent crochet-style bags down its runway that unraveled into a fantastical fringed fantasy, running alongside the models' feet. Victoria Beckham, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut, followed suit with tassel-heavy satchels whose movement resembled a head of hair. Isabel Marant's fringe-adorned bags, meanwhile, aligned well with her boho-chic collection.

Victoria Beckham Spring 2023.

Manas and Beckham weren't the only designers to place bets on purple; the hue was a main feature of the shows this week. We saw slouchy, lilac styles at Loewe, puffy, Barney-colored flap bags at Giambattista Valli, and a glimmering lavender paillette-embellished shoulder bag at Valentino.

Click through the gallery below to discover the standout bags from the Parisian Spring 2023 runways.

