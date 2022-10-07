Skip to main content

The 201 Best Celebrity Looks at Fashion Month Spring 2023

Our favorite style stars absolutely "devoured" this season, as the kids say.
Kristen Stewart at the Chanel Spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week

With #fashionweek in full swing for Spring 2023, there was a lot to keep up with, especially when it came to cult-favorite brands unveiling their latest collections. But as expected from the spectacle that's "fashion," we also saw the boldest style out of everyone in attendance; our must-watch A-listers were no exception. 

Kicking things off was New York Fashion Week, drawing in a huge crowd of celebs both on and off the runway. Stars like Janet Jackson and Issa Rae were spotted in Off-White for Harlem's Fashion Row show, while Kim Kardashian was seen at Fendi's off-season showcase; sister Kourtney was also in town to show her new "sustainable" Boohoo collection. New York wrapped up with Anne Hathaway at Michael Kors channeling her inner Andy Sachs in a brown croc jacket and her hair in a high ponytail.

London was a bit more low-key this season for obvious reasons (RIP Queen Lizzy), but celebrities still showed up to support its local talent. Shannade and Shannon Clermont wore matching catsuits while attending Poster Girl's runway show, and Alexa Chung was spotted throughout the week. Singers completely dominated the front rows, like Jessie Ware at Rejina Pyo and Nathy Peluso at KNWLS. Griff looked absolutely darling at Susan Fang; she was also seen at Richard Quinn's show, alongside "Bridgerton" actor Nicola Coughlan.

Soon after, the stars headed to Milan, where Normani stunned at Versace in a strappy leather bodycon dress and Erykah Badu looked fly at Bottega Veneta. Naomi Campbell, meanwhile, channeled elegance and timelessness in her camel trench and shades at Maximilian Davis' Salvatore Ferragamo debut.

Lastly, Paris was filled with style-savvy celebrity attendees, from Zaya Wade to Doja Cat to Kristen Stewart to the most-watched K-pop stars

The celebs may have already bid adieu to fashion week, but you can check out the full roundup of the best outfits from our favorite celebrities throughout Spring 2023 fashion month in the galleries below.

New York Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

