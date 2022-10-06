Skip to main content
The Best Celebrity Outfits From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

The stars said à bientôt to fashion month — but not before turning out some looks.

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

You'd think that by the time we reach Paris Fashion Week — the last stop on the four-city, month-long seasonal circuit — celebrities (and their styling teams) would be phoning it in a bit when it comes to their outfits. But that's never the case. Far from it, actually: Paris brings out the biggest, the best, the boldest style out of everyone in attendance, from the street style crowds to the A-listers populating its front rows. 

At the Spring 2023 shows, we saw Zaya Wade make her Paris Fashion Week debut in a cropped denim jacket and plaid mini skirt that shot her up the rankings of "best looks of all of fashion month"; Janet Jackson and Doja Cat continued to be FROW MVPs; Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink turned out lewks. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, had... everyone

Catch up on some of the best celebrity outfits from the Spring 2023 shows during Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Best Celebrity Style 18
DEEPIKA PADUKONE LV Spring 2023
LEA SEYDOUX LV Spring 2023
78
Gallery
78 Images

