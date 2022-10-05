Skip to main content
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

Try not to smile looking at these outfits.

And with that — that being a celebrity-stacked Louis Vuitton show — the Spring 2023 season draws to a close. Paris Fashion Week officially wrapped on Tuesday, but the fun isn't over. Before we start debriefing on everything we saw on the runways, let's take a minute to discuss what was happening outside of the shows in the French capital: the street style.

Despite on-and-off rain, the last leg of fashion month saw some of the brightest, boldest and most fun expressions of personal style. We saw classic takes on tailoring and plenty of denim inspiration that's perfect for fall, as well as a handful of sartorial vanguards test-driving the trends we were seeing on the runway, in real time. 

Without further ado, catch up on all the best street style from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery below.

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style 73
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style 16
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style 1
83
Gallery
83 Images

