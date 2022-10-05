58 Pairs of Must-See Shoes From Paris Fashion Week

Just when we begin to think every conceivable shoe has already been made, a series of shows come along like Paris Fashion Week's Spring 2023 roundup and proves us wrong with striking reinvention, reimagined colorways and clever ways of melding archival looks with contemporary ones.

Christian Louboutin debuted iridescent pumps with bright satin bows at the ankles. Balmain's chunky heels seemed to take inspiration from climbing, with a rope, a boulder-esque heel and a matching platform. Chanel put a glamorous spin on its signature slingbacks, covering them in rhinestones. Cecilie Bahnsen decorated Asics running shoes with upcycled floral appliqués. And Off-White's leather boots remind us of childhood toys with their slinky-inspired heels.

Whether practical or complete fantasy, they're all loads of fun to look at, so see our favorites in the gallery below below.

58 Gallery 58 Images

