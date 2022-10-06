Skip to main content

The 172 Best Shoes From Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Boots, heels and sandals: a shoe for every occasion.
best shoe

Ready to get a very early start on spring shoe shopping?

There's a lot to choose from, as this fashion month provided a great range of options in footwear. Chopova Lowena gave us an outrageous fuzzy statement boot; Dior sent a lustworthy two-heel stiletto down the runway; and Collina Strada is determined to bring puffy sandals back into fashion. These brands prove that although shoes might take up less visual real estate than pants or tops, they deserve an equal amount of adoration. 

Click through the galleries below for all the shoe highlights from New York, Paris, Milan and London

Best of Paris Fashion Week 

roger vivier spring 2023 2
Chanel clp S23 064
Chanel clp S23 060
58
Gallery
58 Images

Best of Milan Fashion Week 

Elisabetta Franchi clp S23 108
AC9 fsh S23 078
Act N 1 clp S23 134
57
Gallery
57 Images

Best of London Fashion Week

Dojaka clp S23 080
Chopova Lowena clp S23 105
Chopova Lowena clp S23 106
36
Gallery
36 Images

Best of New York Fashion Week 

Eckhaus Latta Spring 2023 Best Shoes 3
Collina Strada Spring 2023 Best Shoes 2
Collina Strada Spring 2023 Best Shoes 1
21
Gallery
21 Images

