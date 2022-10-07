Beyoncé Drips in Tiffany & Co. Jewels at Her 'Renaissance' Party in Paris

At her secret disco at the tail-end of Paris Fashion Week, the artist rocked gold and diamonds from Tiffany & Co. totaling over $200,000.

Photo: Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell/Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

If you've listened to Beyoncé's latest studio album "RENAISSANCE," then you know it makes you want to dance and party. The music and fashion icon has been providing just that — to a very limited crowd.

Since the album's release in July, Beyoncé has been throwing very lowkey and exclusive parties around the world, from Belgium to New York City, to celebrate it. The latest one, aptly called Club Renaissance, was a glitzy celebration at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo to cap off Paris Fashion Week. It was hosted in partnership with Tiffany & Co. (for whom Bey is a brand ambassador) — so, naturally, she dressed the part, dripping in diamonds and gold to go with her fresh-off-the-runway Saint Laurent 'fit.

Photo: Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell/Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

Wrapped around her neck was the Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds, which retails for $67k. The design mixes the contemporary chain necklace with the timeless twinkle of diamonds, set in a honeycomb pattern to maximize their dazzling. More sparkle bejeweled her wrists, which were stacked with yellow and white gold bangles.

As for the rest of her outfit, Beyoncé was dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent Spring 2023: a long slit coat, cutout capuche dress and slingback pumps.

Photo: Mason Poole and Blair Caldwell/Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

With no phones allowed inside, we're only able to speculate from rumors and what the paparazzi hawking by the door captured. We do know it was a star-studded attendance list with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Doja Cat. Thanks to images released by Tiffany & Co. and Parkwood Entertainment, we also know Bey had an outfit change once inside, complete with new jewels, including an Elsa Peretti Scorpion Necklace and Tiffany Hardwear Graduated Link Necklace.

It was August of 2021 when Tiffany & Co. announced Beyoncé and Jay-Z as the faces of its new campaign, featuring a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. She most recently stared in Tiffany's latest "Lose Yourself in Love" spot.

A guilty pleasure of many of us at Fashionista is e-window shopping. If you want to ogle at the rest of the Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. pieces, look here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.