Bindya NY Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Fashion accessory and resort wear company looking for entry level/interns for part time in person position.
Bindya NY- Fashion accessory and resort wear company looking for entry level/interns for part time in person position. Interns will be paid.

Responsibilities include
- organizing notes after showroom appointments
- Setting up show room and keeping track of samples
- sales research
- helping with social media

Candidate should have experience in the fashion industry.

Ability to work in a small setting.

Multi tasking

Highly organized and graphic skills are a plus.

Please email resumes to blulla@icloud.com.

