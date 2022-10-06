Bindya NY Is Seeking Fashion Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Bindya NY- Fashion accessory and resort wear company looking for entry level/interns for part time in person position. Interns will be paid.
Responsibilities include
- organizing notes after showroom appointments
- Setting up show room and keeping track of samples
- sales research
- helping with social media
Candidate should have experience in the fashion industry.
Ability to work in a small setting.
Multi tasking
Highly organized and graphic skills are a plus.
Please email resumes to blulla@icloud.com.