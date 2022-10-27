Skip to main content
The Best Looks From the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Red Carpet Premiere

Featuring Rihanna (!), Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Tessa Thompson and more.

Did you sense a shift? A change in the vibe? It could be the arrival of Scorpio season — or it could have been the convergence of sartorial power on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday evening. 

Firstly, there was Rihanna, making her first red carpet appearance since the birth of her child, wearing Rick Owens. Of course, it wasn't a random occurrence: In addition to being one of the most highly anticipated films (and Marvel projects) of the year, the second installment of the film franchise features an original song by Rihanna — her first music release since 2016.

Then, there were the films stars, from Lupita Nyong'o looking ethereal in Balmain to Angela Bassett regal in Moschino to franchise newcomer Michaela Coel stunning in Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis. Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler paid homage to Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet with a gold pendant bearing the late actor's portrait; Letitia Wright's embellished Alexander McQueen suit also seemed to reference Boseman's Givenchy Haute Couture look from the 2018 Oscars.

See all the best looks from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" L.A. premiere in the gallery below.

