The Ultimate 'Black Panther: Wakanda'-Inspired Makeup Collection is Here, Courtesy of MAC and Marvel

A campaign image promoting the collection. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is getting a makeup collection.

Fans can now bring a piece of the film home via a limited edition collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and Marvel in celebration of the second installment in the "Black Panther" franchise, which makes its highly anticipated premiere on Nov. 11. On Tuesday, MAC unveiled the dazzling lineup, which includes four cream lipsticks, four liquid lipsticks, gold lip gloss, an eight-pan eye shadow palette, two liquid eyeliners, one kohl eyeliner, two brushes, two shades of highlighting powder and a makeup bag.

As "Black Panther" fans know, it's totally normal to feel chills while watching the movie. The film franchise is awe-inducing and visually stunning in a variety of ways, from the regal, witty and profound characters to the sheer beauty of the locations where scenes were shot. The artful, thoughtful approach to costuming, hair and makeup is also striking.

MAC's collection lives up to all that aesthetic appeal with a stunning purple-enshrouded product lineup. The packaging features graphic prints and shiny finishes, while many of the products inside also feature "Black Panther" iconography (seen embossed into the powders and on the tubes beneath each lipstick bullet, for example). Rich jewel tones — purples, emeralds, golds, sapphires, rubies and so on — comprise much of the collection, and there is an emphasis on intense pigment payoff throughout.

MAC x 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

As with any hotly anticipated Marvel premiere, a slew of collaborations are set to launch with this new installment of "Black Panther" — but MAC's makeup-focused one feels particularly special.

Female leads are the focus of this latest film, and the artists behind the makeup looks drew inspiration from traditions of tribes across the African continent.

Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger has scarification markings elaborately applied to his chest, while Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia wears different looks and patterns on her face. The warriors of Wakanda, fierce with their spears and weapons, also serve as creative inspiration. Whether it's in the 2018 film with the late Chadwick Boseman or the highly anticipated 2022 release, makeup plays a huge role in telling the story of "Black Panther."

A campaign image promoting the collection. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

To celebrate the MAC x Wakanda Forever collaboration, the brand also released a series of campaign images featuring bold makeup looks created by artist Raisa Flowers using products from the collection (shown above). In both the campaign and in the collection itself, there is an emphasis on vibrant, impactful makeup that serves as an intentional celebration of melanated skin tones.

"Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, #MACxWakandaForever features lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones," said MAC Senior Artist Fatima Thomas, who helped to develop the collection, via a brand press release.

See the gallery below for all the new products.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.