Chanel Leans Into Comfortable Silhouettes and Breezy Layers for Spring 2023

The collection emphasizes lightness and movement — plus, really fun accessories.

Photo: Imaxtree

Hiring Kristen Stewart to be the face of the brand has arguably been one of Chanel's best decisions from the past decade. She's been working with the luxury fashion house since 2016 (then under Karl Lagerfeld, but now well into the Virginie Viard era); in that time, she's given us plenty of memorable Cannes red carpet moments wearing Chanel, appeared in many a campaign and been a consistent highlight of its shows. She's also starred in a handful of short films for the brand, the latest of which premiered at its Spring 2023 runway debut during Paris Fashion Week.

Juxtaposed against vignettes from Alain Resnais' "Last Year in Marienbad," a new clip shot by Inez and Vinoodh was screened on the walls of the Grand Palais Éphémère on Tuesday starring Stewart, wearing Chanel's latest, before models emerged in the house's new ready-to-wear. 

This season, Viard examines this idea of "allure" — "a collage of glamour, swirling with modernity and lightness" infused with freedom "of movement and of expression," according to the brand. That translates across the silk chiffon layers, roomy separates and easy, loose silhouettes seen throughout the collection; even pearl and feather embellishments don't feel too heavy, instead only adding to the airiness of the pieces they adorn.

Similarly, the footwear direction leans practical, with flats, boots and low heels featuring heavily for Spring 2023. The handbags, however, are pure fun: ultra-mini boxes, heart-shaped satchels, oval crossbodies... Some of these might not fit an iPhone, but they sure are cute. 

Sitting front row was Stewart (in a striped sweatshirt and tweed mini skirt slung low at the waist), next to fellow brand ambassador Jennie, wearing a one-shoulder knit mini with a matching oversized cardigan. Also in attendance: Diane Kruger, Halsey and Camila Morrone.

See all the looks from Chanel's Spring 2023 show in the gallery below.

