Chillhouse Is Hiring A Retail Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Want to join Team Chill?



Chillhouse is looking to hire a passionate, career-oriented Retail Account Coordinator to join our quickly expanding wholesale team.



We want to partner with someone that carries a strong interest in learning the behind-the-scenes for how to build a wholesale channel for long-term success. They must be eager to support day-to-day wholesale partnership needs with major retailers like Urban Outfitters, Revolve, ASOS, etc.



We immediately wish to find the right NYC-based candidate for this full-time paid position with benefits. Hours are M-F (10am-5pm est) with hybrid working hours from office (Tue, Wed, Thu) and home (Mon, Fri).



About Chillhouse:

Based in the Soho neighborhood of NYC, Chillhouse creates self-care treatments for a chiller you via in-stores experiences & services, as well as products. Chillhouse is committed to creating a Chiller world through donating 1% of proceeds to support mental health advocacy and efforts.



Responsibilities and Duties (include but are not limited to):

● Own and improve the protocol for shipping to vendors. This includes managing the day-to-day order entry fulfillment for Chillhouse retailers like Target, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, ASOS, Free People and more.

● Compile and update data sets related to forecast demand planning and achieving monthly sales goals.

● Help team promote the sell-in of all new launches with forecast management, buy-in tracking and upselling tactics.

● Assist in preparation for seasonal vendor market meetings and business review calls.

● Coordinate entry of wholesale orders, packing slips, invoices and vendor sample shipments.

● Partner with retailers and 3PL warehouse to help book and track orders for on-time delivery.

● Assist with day-to-day vendor set-up requests related to new partnerships or new product launches with existing partners.

● Manage marketplace pages and social comm sites for Bulletin, Girlboss and Supergreat.

● Troubleshoot EDI order solutions and help resolve shipping and delivery issues with the team.

● Help manage vendor assortment models, product returns and inventory swaps.

● Partner with other members from the wholesale team to further drive and grow YoY business.



Qualifications:

● Passionate for the beauty and wellness industry.

● Available to work M-F (10am-5pm est). Mon/Fri home hours. Wed-Thu office hours.

● NYC-based candidates with 1-2 years’ experience working in beauty wholesale for national retailers like Target, Sephora, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Ulta, ASOS or Revolve.

● Ideal candidate has experience using platforms like Tradestone Bamboo Rose, Cin7 or other similar OMS/EDI solutions like Salesforce, Shopify, SPS Commerce, B2B Gateway, OpenText, etc.

● Comfortable using and/or ready to learn different systems used cross-channel including Google Workspace, Canva, Cin7 (OMS/EDI) and other vendor portals/systems across sales channel building and fulfillment.

● Exceptional multi-tasker and able to see projects through from ideation to completion. Must be organized, detail oriented, resourceful, and adept at prioritizing and juggling multiple projects at once to meet tight deadlines.

● Empathetic, collaborative self-starter who is skilled in communication and carries strong interpersonal skills with ability to develop relationships and communicate (written and oral) with all levels of management, cross-functional teams and vendors

● Professional and positive demeanor.

● Good judgment, maintaining confidential information.



Other Fun Perks:

We're a small and mighty startup. Get ready for some legit real-world experience, while joining us at special team-building gatherings and events. Oh yeah, snatch yourself some of our amazing products and services to chill and enjoy at a discount along the way.



For Application:

Please email your resume to jobs@chillhouse.com and include Fashionista - Retail Account Coordinator Opening within the subject line.



