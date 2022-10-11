Chillhouse Is Seeking Part-Time Events Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

The role will work to provide support to the Partnerships and Community Manager with events happening at our Chillhouse Flagship Soho location and off-site events.

Pay Rate: $16/hr

Ideal Start Date: Nov 1st, 2022

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for a part-time Events Intern to join our team. The role will work to provide support to the Partnerships and Community Manager with events happening at our Chillhouse Flagship Soho location and off-site events. This role would be a valuable learning experience for those looking to begin a career in PR + Event Planning, with tasks related to operations, inventory planning, and marketing.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Support the Partnerships and Community Manager in planning all event related activities and administrative duties

Collaborate with the Soho flagship store team to ensure all events details are clearly communicated for on-site and off-site events.

Be boots on the ground for all Chillhouse off-site events in New York and Chillhouse Flagship Soho Event

Assist in PR and Influencer Events for the brand

Greet guests on site at the beginning of an event to ensure the client is content and adjust last minute details.

Manage guest appointments and waitlists during events.

Communicate details with the Store Manager, Store Team, Team Leads, and staff involved with the event.

Assist with managing the day-to-day duties in preparation for events.

Work closely with the Manager on all creative brief submissions and collateral for the event.

Work cross-functionally to ensure all event collateral, marketing materials, and assets are prepared prior to day of the event

About You:

Strategic, creative and innovative thinker

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly-organized, self-motivated, flexible, and able to anticipate future needs

Has a “no task is too small” attitude - maybe you even enjoy the occasional meticulous task!

Able to prioritize and manage multiple projects efficiently and accurately

Appreciate and understand the wellness and beauty industry

Positive and focused professional team player

Available to work some early mornings, evenings and weekends.

Requirements:

Based in New York City and comfortable meeting in person when necessary, respecting COVID-19 precautions

Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 1 year working in an event related position

To Apply: Please send your resume to Jobs@chillhouse.com, subject line Events Intern.



@chillhouse