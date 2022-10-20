Great Outfits In Fashion History, Halloween Edition: Christina Milian's Vampiress Marie Antoinette

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Close your eyes and imagine you've traveled back to 2007. The first iPhone just came out; Paris Hilton spent 23 days in prison; Miley Cyrus' "Best Of Both Worlds" tour was in full swing; and, most importantly, Audrina Patridge held an over-the-top Halloween party for some of Hollywood's biggest stars. However, the most notable look of the evening was not Patridge's, but was in fact singer Christina Milian's.

The multi-talented star put her own spin on a Marie Antoinette costume, combining the classic Baroque-period aesthetic with that of a bloody vampire. The fake, dripping blood and darkened under-eyes paired oddly perfectly with her mini baby-blue dress, which featured a beaded trim on the hem, and bows climbing up the bodice. Christina's gory take on a costume that typically relies on soft edges and feminine details is a perfect example of how to make something your own.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Topped off with a white, powdered wig, the outfit provided Halloween inspiration for years to come. If you're looking for your own way to embrace a high-fashion, modern take on Versailles this October, look no further than the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.