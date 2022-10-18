Skip to main content
The 8 Best Fall Coat and Jacket Trends to Shop Now

It's all about cozy comfort.

Photo: Imaxtree

There were many, many takeaways from the Spring 2023 shows, but the most timely came from the street style we saw throughout fashion month — and, more specifically, the jacket and coat trends we clocked on the stylish showgoers in New York, London, Milan and Paris. They mostly confirmed what we already knew: that nostalgic silhouettes are seeing a resurgence (such as varsity jackets, duffle coats and "lady" jackets), for one, and that coziness is always appreciated (shearling coats, shackets, faux furs).

Shop some of the best fall coats and jackets on the market right now in the galleries below.

Shearling coats

KSNY Faux Shearling Coat $698
A&F Ultra Long Diamond Quilted Sherpa-Lined Puffer , $220
Madewell Convertible Quilted Faux-Shearling Jacket, $288
Varsity jackets

Daily Paper Black Hobe Varsity Jacket $385
EB Denim Denim Colorblock Varsity Jacket, $550
Off-White Embr Patches Embroidered Varsity Jacket, $2,155
Duffel coats

Doen Chamonix Coat, $998
Wales Bonner Eternity Wool Hooded Duffle Coat, $2,125
LL Bean Women's Classic Lambswool Duffel Coat, $279
Lady jackets

Balmain Frayed cotton-blend tweed jacket, $2795
J.Crew Collection cropped lady jacket in Italian wool-blend bouclé, $328
Theory Cropped Jacket in Double-Face Wool-Cashmere, $595
Quilted coats 

Tamara Malas Lolly Reversible Overcoat, $250
Recreational Habits Sammy Diamond Quilted Puffer Coat in Navy
Old Navy Oversized Quilted Utility Jacket for Women, $80
Shackets 

Athleta Retroplush Shirt Jacket, $129
Banana Republic 4 Pocket Shacket, $160
Free Assembly Wool Blend Shirt Jacket, $32
Puffers

AE Textured Puffer Jacket, $130
Gap Big Puff Crop Jacket, $148
Selkie The Pink Puffer Jacket, $198
Faux fur coats

Apparis Stella Faux Fur Coat, $435
Sergio Hudson x Target Women's Houndstooth Faux Fur Coat, $70
Ugg Avaline Faux Fur Coat Novelty, $348
