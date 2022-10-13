Must Read: 'Elle' Unveils 'Women in Hollywood' Covers, Louis Vuitton Opens Exhibit in NYC

8 Gallery 8 Images

Elle releases annual Women in Hollywood issue

Elle is paying tribute to eight women across Hollywood for their creative and cultural contributions to the arts. Those cover stars include Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose and Sydney Sweeney. The women speak on the five-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement, ageism in Hollywood, and having the opportunity to work with majority female teams. Reflecting on her own experience with an all-female set, Hathaway says, "I remember having a distinct feeling: Oh, this is what it's like to be a man in Hollywood." The Women in Hollywood issue hits newsstands on Nov. 1. See the covers above. {Elle}

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is opening a new exhibit in New York City

"200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" will open Friday, Oct. 14 at 660 Madison Ave, the former home of the beloved Barneys New York, and will be open to the public through Dec. 31. Each trunk highlights one of the 200 most notable artists, athletes, actors, scientists and designers of today. These visionaries include Gloria Steinem, BTS and many more. The brand has also revived Barneys' in-house restaurant Freds to offer customer favorites from the original menu for the remainder of the exhibit. Guests can book their experience at louis-200-nyc-reservations.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino

Valentino partners with Pantone for limited-edition collection

Valentino's now-symbolic Pink PP hue from its Fall 2022 collection is joining the Pantone universe. Valentino, under the direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli, has become the first European luxury fashion brand to partner on a signature brand color with Pantone. A Pink PP merchandise collection of items such as to-go mugs, notebooks, and umbrellas will be available in several Valentino boutiques around the world, including Italy, France, Japan and more. In a statement, the brand says, "Color holds an immense and emotive power. Through the Maison's latest collaborations, its signature hue can enter into our daily lives, leaving a carefully crafted mark on the objects we know and love." {Fashionista inbox}

How brands can manage the trend cycle and the supply chain

For Vogue Business, Maura Brannigan writes about the ever-changing trend cycle, propelled by apps like TikTok, and how the supply chain can (or cannot) handle the constant demand for new trends. As an alternative to a fast-fashion strategy, Brannigan suggests a drop model, and simply being transparent to consumers. Judy Moon, VP of global sales at Digimarc says, "through digitization, manufacturers and brands are optimizing operations to meet production, sustainability and compliance goals, with visibility and transparency into each product's supply-chain journey — factory to retail, consumer to recycling." {Vogue Business}

Homepage photo: Sharif Hamza for Elle/Courtesy of Hearst

