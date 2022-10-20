Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Covers 'Harper's Bazaar', Charles & Keith Collaborates With Itzy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Emily Ratajkowski covers the home issue of Harper's Bazaar

For the November home issue of Harper's Bazaar, the model, actor and author discusses motherhood, feminism, her upcoming podcast and the pressures of her platform. On the responsibility she has when sharing images on social media, she tells Thessaly La Force, "I completely understand that sexualizing myself and putting images out into the world that reinforce the beauty standard is difficult. I'm not trying to shake accountability. But I also don't think I would have sold as many books had I not done that. That's the way the world works. I mean we all participate in systems that we don’t agree with." {Harper's Bazaar}

Photo: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith collaborates with K-Pop group Itzy

The footwear and accessory brand has partnered with K-Pop group Itzy on a new collection: the Itz Mine line. The capsule adds Itzy's personal touches to the brand's existing signature styles, including a reimagined version of the non-leather shoulder bag, now featuring a buckle closure in cow print, cobalt, pastel pink and more. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

The story behind the viral JW Anderson pigeon clutch

For Harper's Bazaar, Tara Gonzalez explains how the accessory, recently spotted with Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "And Just Like That...," offers a redemption arc for the controversial bird. Originally, Jonathan Anderson showed the bird during the height of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, saying, "I wanted an element of something a bit silly in the collection, a contrast to the situation at the time...also pigeons are so inherently unglamorous, it's funny to turn it into a functional object like a clutch bag that's typically seen as quite glamorous." Gonzales also speaks to New York City residents and native New Yorkers, who say the bag reminds them of their time in the city. The clutch is available to shop here. {Harper's Bazaar}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.