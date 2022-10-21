Skip to main content

Must Read: How Fashion Brands Are Investing in Diwali, Neutrogena and Chloe X Halle Collaborate With Howard University

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.
luxury shopping at ysl

How fashion brands are investing in India's biggest holiday
Diwali season is upon us and festivities are likely to pick back up after two years of minimal celebrations, due to the pandemic. The lead-up to Diwali is India's leading period for shopping, with many celebrators purchasing not just holiday decor, but also new fashion. According to YouGov's Diwali Spending Index, the estimated intent to purchase among urban Indians is up this year at 94.45 points, a big jump from 80.96 in 2020. "It's not just about running advertising campaigns to coincide with Indian demand peaks, such as festivals," Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of retail consulting firm Third Eyesight, advises brands, "[it's] also ensuring that the product is relevant to the Indian context." {Business of Fashion}

chloe x halle bailey 2022 nickelodeon kids choice awards

Neutrogena and Chloe x Halle team up for Howard University collaboration
Neutrogena is joining forces with Chloe and Halle Bailey to collaborate with HBCU Howard University for its annual Yard fest homecoming event Friday. The plans include offering complimentary skin care suited to student needs and lifestyles, encouraging sign-ups for social health platform Hutano, and donating $2 per sign-up to Howard University's School of Dermatology. {Fashionista inbox}

