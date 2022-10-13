Skip to main content

Looking for a Position in Fashion Events or PR? Applications Are Open Now!

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, Chillhouse is looking for part-time events interns. Six One is also looking for PR interns. Paul Wilmot Communications is currently hiring for a beauty account supervisor and Bindya NY is also hiring for fashion interns. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.

