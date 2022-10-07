Must Read: The Spring 2023 Fashion Week Size Report, Sephora Is Coming To The U.K.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Fashion Week size report is in

InStyle examined every brand that showed this season on the global fashion week schedule and surveyed their respective size ranges. The research found that only 9% out of the 327 designers offer clothing in a size 20 or above (the average size of the American woman is between 16 and 18). That's only 30 brands, and 22 of them are based in New York. London Fashion Week came out the weakest, boding the smallest size range of all the cities. The report also addresses designers who have plus-size models on their runways, but then do not actually carry their sizes to market. For example, Tommy Hilfiger, which had one of the most body-diverse runways of the season, only sells around 10 styles (most of which are athleisure or sleepwear) in its largest size, a 24. {InStyle}

Sephora is coming to the United Kingdom

On Oct. 17, Sephora's acquisition from last year, Feelunique.com, will become Sephora.co.uk. Shoppers can also expect a brick-and-mortar store to open in London in March 2023. This news comes 22 years after the company's initial attempt to debut in the U.K. via Kent's Bluewater shopping center. Nine stores overall were opened but failed to compete with other beauty stores. Chris de Lapuente, chairman and chief executive officer of Sephora, said in a statement, "at Sephora, we innovate every day to build the most loved beauty community. We are delighted to bring Sephora to the U.K., responding to Britain's strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience." {WWD}

