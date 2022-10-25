23 Gifts to Get Your Foodie Friend This Holiday Season

With plenty of wearable snacks to go around, there's a gift for every foodie here.

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If there's one thing that was made clear this past fashion month, it's that the crossover between fashion and food is stronger than ever: Brands like Dauphinette and Puppets and Puppets incorporated baked-goods imagery into their collections, while Collina Strada sent not one, but two variations of a crystallized head of broccoli down its runway. This is great news for the fashionable foodies in your life.

Though it can feel intimidating to shop for someone with a food obsession (especially if you're not much of chef yourself), there are plenty of wearable snacks to go around this season. Whether someone is a cookie connoisseur, needs an elevated version of their preschool pasta necklace or wants to hang a bread-inspired lamp on their wall, the gallery below has your gifting (and their receiving) needs covered.

