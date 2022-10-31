Must Read: Gucci Cancels Seoul Show After Itaewon Tragedy, Lindsay Lohan Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Gucci cancels Seoul show in light of tragedy in Itaewon

After more than over 150 people in the South Korean capital were killed and dozens more were injured on the Saturday evening before Halloween, Gucci called off its planned show. "Our hearts are filled with grief for those who lost their lives or were injured in the tragic event in Itaewon, Seoul. In respect for the period of national mourning and in alignment with the Korean Cultural Heritage Administration, Gucci will not be proceeding with the planned event at Gyeongbokgung Palace on November 1st," said the fashion house in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy." {WWD}

Lindsay Lohan covers the Work issue of Cosmopolitan

In tandem with the revival of her acting career, Lohan is covering Cosmopolitan's Work issue. The "Falling for Christmas" lead discusses her feelings about childhood stardom, her movie deal with Netflix and her favorite career moments (including a nostalgic "Mean Girls" reference). On returning to a packed work schedule, she says she feels "really good. I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots. And I love this part of the process. After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy." {Cosmopolitan}

The queer history behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin's signature tank top

Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin (LdSS)'s crystal logo tank top has quickly become a wardrobe staple for it-boys globally. In a "behind the look" interview with Vogue, he says, "I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot." Part of the impetus was also discovering how empowering tank tops were in the '70s and '80s for the queer community. "For a piece as simple as a tank top to allow somebody to feel like they’re a part of the LdSS community, and to be themselves and to show it off and be confident with it, gives me so much joy." {Vogue}

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino

Valentino celebrates Halloween with literary collection

Maison Valentino, in collaboration with Tor Publishing Group, Nightfire and book club Belletrist, is celebrating Halloween by releasing three unpublished horror novels. The custom, tailor-made box will be gifted to friends of the Maison who "share a passion for literature," says the house in a statement. The stories include Johnny Compton's "The Spite House," Lucy A. Snyder's "Sister, Maiden, Monster" and Leopoldo Gout's "Piñata." {Fashionista inbox}

The personal shoppers sourcing archival fashion

For Refinery 29, Frances Solá-Santiago interviews personal shoppers who specialize in sourcing rare fashion finds for a number of celebrity clients. Gab Waller, a shopper whose sourcing business grow due to Instagram, says she sources from all over the world. She recalls the time when model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley requested a Phoebe Philo-era Celine coat, and she located it from a small boutique in Denmark. Now, she sources for celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Dorit Kelsey and Hilary Duff. Though many of her clients are high-profile figures, she says her services are open to anyone who can pay her $200 flat fee. "It was important to me to kind of be accessible to all," she says. "Every client is meant to feel like a VIP." {Refinery 29}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.