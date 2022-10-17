The Cashmere Hoodie You'll Want to Cuddle Up in All Fall

Enroll in the Gigi Hadid School of Coziness — i.e. shop her new brand, Guest in Residence.

At this point, I'm pretty straightforward with my fall/winter shopping: Whatever I buy has to be versatile, it has to be cozy and it has to spark some sort of joy in me (enough to make up for the reduced hours of sunlight). From what I've seen, Gigi Hadid's new clothing brand, Guest in Residence hits all those marks — so, it's quickly risen up the ranks of my wish list.

Guest in Residence bills itself as a "100% cashmere knitwear brand designing heirloom quality pieces for everybody." Out of the inaugural drop, the oversized hoodie might be the early favorite (at least a Hadid favorite, as she wore it with the matching joggers to open up Guest in Residence's first-ever pop-up store during New York Fashion Week). It comes in eight colors, ranging from neutral to bright and poppy, and it's meant to live in your closet for a long, long time — something to think about when weighing the $345 price tag.

It's definitely a higher price point, but the emphasis on comfort and the expressive use of color do, in a way, set Guest in Residence up to fill the Entireworld-shaped whole in our hearts and closets.

