Hanifa Leans Into Knitwear for Fall 2022

Hanifa, the luxury womenswear brand founded Anifa Mvuemba, presented its Fall 2022 collection virtually on Monday evening, followed by a live shopping session with the designer herself.

With her latest assortment, Mvuemba proves that she's willing to step out of her comfort zone and experiment with new ideas, all while leaning into what the brand has become known for — which, in the case of Fall 2022, is knitwear.

The collection opens with a sleeveless body-con gown in a tight rib knit, which reappears on an off-the-shoulder cardigan and figure-hugging skirt. (It's inspired by spiral architectural designs.) There's also a brushed mohair dress with sheer windows zigzagging down the body, presented in yellow, white and black.

Other standout pieces include a wide-legged nylon trouser, dramatic trench coats with neon borders and tons of party-ready dresses that'll be perfect for the holidays. Fall 2022 also moves the brand into a darker color palette than what we've seen previously.

Hanifa's latest collection was made available for pre-order immediately following the debut. Prices start at $129 for a pair of sweatpants and up to $899 for a faux leather trench. Sizing ranges depending on the piece, but many looks go up to a 3XL.

See all the looks from Hanifa's Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below.

