Skip to main content

My Kingdom for a Tartan Nap Dress

'Tis (almost) the season.
Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL).

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL).

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

No matter how long you've been a member of Nap Dress Nation — whether you've just been browsing the hashtag on Instagram or have amassed your own collection — you've probably heard about how competitive Hill House Home's drops can feel. The brand even introduced an interactive chat space dubbed the "Nap Room" where its most devoted customers can wait before a new collection lands on the site. (Typically on a Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EST) Once the cart's been secured, many will post their order on their Stories. Forget to set an alarm, and your style and size might be sold out by the time you check. 

That's what happened to me when Hill House dropped its Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month. I was eyeing what I thought to be the most underrated and under-appreciated silhouette — the calf-skimming, shapeless Caroline — in a new print, the deep green, navy and black Blackwatch Tartan. Except, clearly it has a strong, devoted fan base, because the $125 Nap Dress sold out very quickly. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

But here's the thing: I have my preferences, but I don't like to play favorites with my Nap Dresses. I love (and wear) them all equally. So, my attention quickly shifted to the Louisa, which also now comes in Blackwatch Tartan. Moreover, you can do a full look: The Alice Headband and the Party Platform are also available in the print. Nell Diamond, please let me rest. 

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL).

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Related Stories

ItsMeKellieB x Wray:Hope Leigh:Courtesy of Kellie Brown copy
Editors' Picks

The Summer Capsule I Want to Wear Year-Round

Kellie Brown x Wray designed four perfect pieces that are meant to live in your wardrobe forever.

By Ana Colón
hill house home nap dress lifestyle
Editors' Picks

Dhani Suddenly Needs a 'Nap Dress'

More chic napping in 2020.

By Dhani Mau
Hill-House-Home-Phenomenal-Bridgerton-6
News

Hill House Made 'Bridgerton' Nap Dresses

A viral product meets a viral TV show for a collection that might just break #NapDressNation.

By Ana Colón
Guest in Residence Oversized Hoodie 100% Cashmere, $345 copy
Editors' Picks

The Cashmere Hoodie You'll Want to Cuddle Up in All Fall

Enroll in the Gigi Hadid School of Coziness — i.e. shop her new brand, Guest in Residence.

By Ana Colón