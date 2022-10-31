My Kingdom for a Tartan Nap Dress

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL).

No matter how long you've been a member of Nap Dress Nation — whether you've just been browsing the hashtag on Instagram or have amassed your own collection — you've probably heard about how competitive Hill House Home's drops can feel. The brand even introduced an interactive chat space dubbed the "Nap Room" where its most devoted customers can wait before a new collection lands on the site. (Typically on a Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EST) Once the cart's been secured, many will post their order on their Stories. Forget to set an alarm, and your style and size might be sold out by the time you check.

That's what happened to me when Hill House dropped its Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month. I was eyeing what I thought to be the most underrated and under-appreciated silhouette — the calf-skimming, shapeless Caroline — in a new print, the deep green, navy and black Blackwatch Tartan. Except, clearly it has a strong, devoted fan base, because the $125 Nap Dress sold out very quickly.

But here's the thing: I have my preferences, but I don't like to play favorites with my Nap Dresses. I love (and wear) them all equally. So, my attention quickly shifted to the Louisa, which also now comes in Blackwatch Tartan. Moreover, you can do a full look: The Alice Headband and the Party Platform are also available in the print. Nell Diamond, please let me rest.

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress, $150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL).

