Janet Jackson Was the MVP of Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Perhaps after listening to her music and watching her performances is reveling in the stunning fashion of Janet Jackson. And this past fashion month gave us a new opportunity to do so.

The Empress of Pop has provided tons of style inspiration — and notes on confidence — throughout her career, but her public appearances have been few and far between in recent years. Luckily, that seems to be changing. This New York Fashion Week was her first since 2013, marking an unforgettable return to the world of fashion. She clearly made up for the lost time.

Ms. Jackson made several appearances, starting in New York City while sitting front row at Christian Siriano in a sexy sheer top with a bangle-cuffed jacket. At the Harlem's Fashion Row show, also in NYC, she brilliantly mixed a graphic t-shirt with a queen-like tulle skirt.

She later made her way to what turned out to be a particularly eventful Paris Fashion Week. At Thom Browne, she struck a pose in a menswear-inspired ensemble with a chic belt at the waist. At Louis Vuitton, she literally dazzled in a silver puffer jacket that's making us rethink our drab cold-weather gear.

Throughout her career, Ms. Jackson has never not been a style icon. From her earliest music videos like "Rhythm Nation" to her Essence Festival performance this summer, she has known how to wield clothes to make a lasting impression. When we see her wear a tailored jacket or accentuated shoulders, we feel inspired to try new silhouettes. When braids waterfall from her top-bun, we feel a freedom in what we do with our hair. When she keeps a key on her earring, we feel a boundlessness in what we can do with our accessories.

