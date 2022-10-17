Must Read: Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York City,' Credo Beauty Acquires Follain

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Jenna Lyons joins season 14 of "Real Housewives of New York City"

"The Real Housewives of New York City" is getting a makeover with a brand new cast for 2023. The new group of women includes none other than Jenna Lyons, former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group. It's her second stint on reality TV after 2020's "Stylish" on HBO Max. The remaining six housewives will be Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. {Deadline}

Credo Beauty acquires Follain

Credo Beauty has closed on its first acquisition: fellow clean-beauty retailer Follain. The latter's skin-care line will now fall under the private label of Credo, and will be sold online and in-store among vetted brands like EleVen by Venus Williams and makeup brand Exa. "I believe fundamentally that there needs to be a leading activist retailer to steer the way in clean beauty," says Follain founder and CEO Tara Foley. "I believe Credo is the right one to do that, and so I was very excited to partner with them and add to everything we've built over the years." {Beauty Independent}

The new guidelines for marketing sustainability

After last year's Sustainable Apparel Coalition put pressure on its 250-plus member brands to release the sustainability performance ratings of their products by 2025, it paved the way for further investigation of what counts as sustainable fashion, and how to limit the greenwashing brands rely on for marketing. With Dutch and Norwegian regulators publishing new guidelines for measuring sustainability in fashion (this includes verifying data and contextualizing claims), it is believed this will foreshadow a larger action by the European Union. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

