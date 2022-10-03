Everything We Know About Ye's Surprise Yeezy Show

Kanye "Ye" West and North West at Yeezy's Fall 2020 show Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

After making a surprise runway appearance at Balenciaga's "The Mud Show" just the day before, Kanye West, now known as "Ye," suddenly announced he has something in the works for his fashion label Yeezy.

In a Business of Fashion report on Sunday, the "Donda" rapper confirmed that he will, in fact, be debuting a new collection for his Yeezy brand during Paris Fashion Week on Monday afternoon. The upcoming show marks the first since his Season 8 presentation back in Fall 2020, which was also held in Paris.

Ye's Season 9 showcase will reportedly host only as few as 50 attendees at an intimate venue in Paris's 8th arrondissement. The musician is also expected to partner with designers like Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver for the latest collection.

In a slew of Instagram posts, Ye uploaded a sneak peek into the show, including that of a model casting mood board featuring throwback childhood photos of stars like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell – and even his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He also teased the "SZN9" collection with a post of what appears to be a model dressed in a full-body printed catsuit that covers her face. "SZN9," he writes.

Ye's Season 9 collection could face some branding issues, which could limit the use of the Yeezy name, as he's currently facing an ongoing dispute with Adidas. The rapper claims the sportswear company was releasing products without his involvement or sign-off. He abruptly ended his two-year partnership with Gap in September due to the retail chain not fulfilling its promise to release more apparel and to open further retail stores.

Check back here for more updates.

