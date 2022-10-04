As Expected, K-Pop Stars Dominated the Front Rows of the Spring 2023 Shows

Blackpink's Rosé at Saint Laurent Spring 2023 in Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After a nearly month-long run, the Spring 2023 shows are finally winding down, with the very last day of shows in Paris ending on Tuesday. The past few weeks marked perhaps the biggest season in at least two years, where we were treated to the most coveted collections and — our favorite part — the buzziest celebrities sitting front row.

The Spring 2023 presentations, specifically, saw top Korean pop stars not only in the best seats, but also in some cases — like with NCT Dream's Jeno and iKon's DK — on the catwalks themselves. Twice members like Dahyun first appeared at Michael Kors in New York rocking a glittery cutout dress, while Sana and Chaeyoung followed in Milan at Prada and Ferragamo, respectively. Astro's Cha Eun-woo was at Dior, while rising girl group Aespa was photographed at Givenchy.

GOT7's Yugyeom, attended Onitsuka Tiger in Milan sporting a head-to-toe black set. Red Velvet made a splash at fashion week, too, with Seulgi supporting her fellow labelmates at Peter Do in New York and Joy attending Tods' runway show in Milan.

And who can forget the girls of mega-band Blackpink, known to completely take over Paris Fashion Week? Jisoo looked darling in fishnets at Dior's show; Rosé opted for a body-hugging mini dress at Saint Laurent; and Jennie drew in a crowd at Chanel in a logo-printed look. Though, it's worth noting that the squad wasn't complete in the City of Lights, as we didn't get to see Lisa at Celine or Bulgari this time around.

The most spotted Korean starlet was actor and former 2NE1 singer Sandara Park, who attended a total of six shows in Paris, including Courrèges, Christian Louboutin and Vivienne Westwood.

See our roundup of some of the best Korean celebrity moments from Spring 2023 fashion month, from the members of Blackpink and Twice to NCT Dream and so much more, below.

