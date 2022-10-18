The TikTok-Approved Drugstore Face Wash That Lives Up to the Hype

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser, $16, available here. Photo: Courtesy of La Roche-Posay

Like many people with a pulse these days, I spend a lot of my pre-falling asleep time on TikTok watching an endless stream of bisexual stoners (the algorithm clocked me immediately), experts pontificating on things I care about, and people saying/doing hilarious things. I am a largely silent (save for the occasional supportive comment) presence on the app; my evenings are spent scrolling, scrolling, scrolling, and scrolling. I've learned all sorts of things about how my brain works and how to cook things I will never make, and I have seen countless products that promise to be the one UPS-delivered package that finally fills the hole in my heart.

This is all to explain why I am now obsessed with La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser. The white-and-blue bottle had come up on my feed multiple times, and after trying it once I immediately understood the hype. I don't love cleansers that contain a bunch of exfoliating active ingredients or anything too complicated; I just want something gentle that will delicately clean my skin and not strip all the moisture out of it. This formula — which includes mineral-rich thermal spring water, moisture-enhancing ceramides and pore-clearing niacinamide — does exactly that, and there's zero tightness afterward. The creamy, pillowy texture is soft and glides across my skin, grabbing whatever gross residue is on my face and rinsing it away cleanly.

Another huge selling point for me? A gigantic 400 ML bottle, which will seemingly last me a ridiculously long time, is only $16 (well, $15.99, to be exact). There's never a giant waitlist or pre-order catastrophe, it's a staple that can be found at your local drugstore beauty aisle while you're buying tampons and chocolate. It's a classic for a reason, and I'm grateful to TikTok for showing me the light.

