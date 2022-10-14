Skip to main content

54 Emerging Latinx-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round

Across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
shop latinx merch image

Latinx Heritage Month – a time that acknowledges and honors the achievements of folks of Latin American origin or descent and their contributions to our history, culture and enrichment — is wrapping up its month-long celebration on Saturday. 

As the media often lacks an accurate representation of Latinx people, it's well overdue for consumers to make a more conscious effort to invest in and give back to these communities. We like to believe there's no better time than now to do so, especially amid the climate crisis and the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where people are still, unfortunately, struggling to recover. It's crucial to educate yourself and those around you on what's going on and donate to grassroots and non-profit organizations that enact change within these communities — this month and beyond. 

Though Latinx Heritage Month is nearing its end, that doesn't mean you still can't shop and support emerging brands owned and powered by up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Support the 54 businesses in the galleries below year-round — check out (and shop) their amazing products across apparel, accessories, beauty and wellness and so much more.

Apparel and Accessories

shop latinx tee
amanda maria forastieri
concalma medalla pouch1
28
Gallery
28 Images

Beauty

nole
ceremonia scalp scrub 12
tresluce eyeliner
18
Gallery
18 Images

Wellness & Lifestyle

joaquina botanica guasha set1
bien mal bar blanket1
xolyluna1
8
Gallery
8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

