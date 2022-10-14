54 Emerging Latinx-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round

Photo: Courtesy of Shop Latinx

Latinx Heritage Month – a time that acknowledges and honors the achievements of folks of Latin American origin or descent and their contributions to our history, culture and enrichment — is wrapping up its month-long celebration on Saturday.

As the media often lacks an accurate representation of Latinx people, it's well overdue for consumers to make a more conscious effort to invest in and give back to these communities. We like to believe there's no better time than now to do so, especially amid the climate crisis and the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where people are still, unfortunately, struggling to recover. It's crucial to educate yourself and those around you on what's going on and donate to grassroots and non-profit organizations that enact change within these communities — this month and beyond.

Though Latinx Heritage Month is nearing its end, that doesn't mean you still can't shop and support emerging brands owned and powered by up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Support the 54 businesses in the galleries below year-round — check out (and shop) their amazing products across apparel, accessories, beauty and wellness and so much more.

Apparel and Accessories

28 Gallery 28 Images

Beauty

18 Gallery 18 Images

Wellness & Lifestyle

8 Gallery 8 Images

