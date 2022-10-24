L'ETOILE SPORT Is Hiring A Part-Time Design Assistant In New York, NY
L'Etoile Sport is a tennis, golf and activewear brand that pairs technically innovative performance wear with modern, feminine design.
- Candidate must be a Design major/must be able to provide a design portfolio link
- Must be proficient in Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Suite
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent computer skills and ability to learn new programs quickly
- Ability to learn in a fast-paced environment, meet deadlines and adapt to changing priorities
- The candidate should have knowledge of the e-commerce landscape or be willing to learn and be familiar with competing brands in the market
- Must have clear understanding of activewear trends and must be creative
Responsibilities
- Support the Designer during the product development process
- Attend key meetings to understand the creative process of developing product
- Assist with tech packs
- Assist with organizing design archives
- Other duties, as required, to support the needs of the respective Design team
To Apply: Please send your resume to yesim@letoilesport.com, subject line P/T Design Assistant.
@letoile_sport