Linder Is Hiring A Freelance Sewer/Pattern Maker In New York, NY

Linder is looking for a freelance sewer/pattern maker. Their responsibilities include in-house prototyping and sewing, stitch trials, patterning, and an open, quick, competent way of working alongside the designers/owners. This requires strong experience and skill level in both pattern and sewing. A minimum of 5 years experience in patterning and sewing is required.



Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We are excited to bring back our brand, and are looking to create a strong team to work with us in our new era.



To Apply: Please send your resume to kirk@linder.nyc.