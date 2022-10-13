Skip to main content
Linder Is Hiring A Freelance Sewer/Pattern Maker In New York, NY

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We're seeking an experienced sewer/pattern maker with a minimum of 5 years of experience in patterning and sewing.

Linder is looking for a freelance sewer/pattern maker. Their responsibilities include in-house prototyping and sewing, stitch trials, patterning, and an open, quick, competent way of working alongside the designers/owners. This requires strong experience and skill level in both pattern and sewing. A minimum of 5 years experience in patterning and sewing is required.

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We are excited to bring back our brand, and are looking to create a strong team to work with us in our new era. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to kirk@linder.nyc.

