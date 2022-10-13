Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Linder Is Hiring A Product Development Freelancer In New York, NY

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We're seeking a full service Product Development Freelancer with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We are excited to bring back our brand, and are looking to create a strong team to work with us in our new era.

Linder is looking for a full service product development freelancer. Their responsibilities include sourcing fabrics, factories, washing and trims, as well as overseeing the execution of the final product. A minimum of 5 years experience in creating strong products is required.


To Apply: Please send your resume to kirk@linder.nyc.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Linder-Cover-Image-2
Careers

Linder Is Hiring A Freelance Production Manager In New York, NY

Linder is a luxury Menswear and Womenswear brand that houses its own in house RTW label based in NYC. Looking for a multifaceted production manager with abilities in both production and development.

By Winnie Liu
Linder-Cover-Image-2
Careers

Linder Is Hiring A FREELANCE KNITWEAR DESIGNER In New York, NY

Luxury brand, Linder is seeking a Knitwear Designer with at least 5+ years’ experience in knitwear design.

By Winnie Liu
Linder-Cover-Image-2
Careers

Linder Is Hiring A Production Manager In New York, NY

We're looking for a multifaceted production manager with abilities in both production and development. Applicant must be adaptable, with a team mentality and a deep interest in the production and manufacturing side of the fashion business.

By Winnie Liu
pexels-harper-sunday-3751226
Sponsored Story

Paul Rogers Consulting Is Hiring A Freelance/Full Time Beauty & Lifestyle Publicist In New York, NY

We are specifically searching for candidates with 3 years minimum experience in the beauty, lifestyle, and wellness industries.

By Winnie Liu