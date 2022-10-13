Linder Is Hiring A Product Development Freelancer In New York, NY

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We're seeking a full service Product Development Freelancer with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Linder began in 2013 and is relaunching after a two year hiatus. We are excited to bring back our brand, and are looking to create a strong team to work with us in our new era.



Linder is looking for a full service product development freelancer. Their responsibilities include sourcing fabrics, factories, washing and trims, as well as overseeing the execution of the final product. A minimum of 5 years experience in creating strong products is required.



To Apply: Please send your resume to kirk@linder.nyc.