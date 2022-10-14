Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Low-Rise Denim Jeans

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Early-aughts fashion trends have long since reappeared on our style radar, but there is still much inspiration to be found among those who paved the way — and it wouldn't be a Y2K fashion story without Lindsay Lohan (who, fun fact, is finally returning to our screens in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," playing the role of a quite literally fallen heiress).

At a Motorola benefit for Toys for Tots in 2003, the then-17-year-old made her way to the red carpet in a pair of low-rise jeans that exposed her midriff. Right at her hip, the bottoms showed a peak of her lace black underwear; meanwhile, the floor-skimming hem covered her sleek pointed leather boots. She styled them with a satin black tank and a fitted blazer buttoned at the front.

The redhead beauty completed her look with smudged black eyeliner and rosy cheeks, plus a Louis Vuitton monogram mini bag (and a pink flip phone, duh).

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Throughout '03, Lohan was photographed in hip bone-baring pants on the red carpet multiple times, including at the MTV Video Music Awards and at the Teen Choice Awards. The polarizing denim style has recently resurfaced not only in vintage stores, but on the runways, too, already co-signed by a slew of celebrities.

