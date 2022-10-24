Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Customer Care Shipping And Logistics In New York, NY
Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.
Customer Care Logistics and Shipping
- friendly upbeat human
- must vibe well with team
- answering customer emails regarding custom orders and package tracking
- excellent communication (email) skills and experience with excel
- communicating between sales and production about inventory and lead times
- organized
- packing websales
- shipping with FEDEX UPS
Please send your resume to jobs@lindseythornburg.com., subject line Shipping and Logistics Coordinator.
@lindseythornburg