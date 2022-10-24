Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Customer Care Shipping And Logistics In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.
lindsey thornburg logo

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

Customer Care Logistics and Shipping
- friendly upbeat human
- must vibe well with team
- answering customer emails regarding custom orders and package tracking
- excellent communication (email) skills and experience with excel
- communicating between sales and production about inventory and lead times
- organized
- packing websales
- shipping with FEDEX UPS

Please send your resume to jobs@lindseythornburg.com., subject line Shipping and Logistics Coordinator.

@lindseythornburg

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A P/T Web And Customer Service Assistant In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg is seeking a part time web and customer service assistant in New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
lindsey thornburg logo
Sponsored Story

LINDSEY THORNBURG PRODUCTION INTERNSHIP IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie Liu
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Thornburg Is Seeking Design + Production Interns In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

By Winnie Liu