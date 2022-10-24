Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Customer Care Shipping And Logistics In New York, NY

Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.



Customer Care Logistics and Shipping

- friendly upbeat human

- must vibe well with team

- answering customer emails regarding custom orders and package tracking

- excellent communication (email) skills and experience with excel

- communicating between sales and production about inventory and lead times

- organized

- packing websales

- shipping with FEDEX UPS



Please send your resume to jobs@lindseythornburg.com., subject line Shipping and Logistics Coordinator.



