Must Read: Lizzo Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Ciara Fronts 'Allure'

Lizzo covers the November issue of Vanity Fair

In conversation with Lisa Robinson, Lizzo discusses her views on a variety of topics, from women's rights to her classical music training to finding her voice within her own music, in the November 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. "It wasn’t until 2015 when I realized I have a very powerful singing voice with a lot of soul," she says. Despite her successes, Lizzo says she still feels like an underdog: "I had to prove myself with [my new album] 'Special' that I can make good music." She was photographed by Campbell Addy and styled by Patti Wilson for the cover shoot. {Vanity Fair}

Ciara covers Allure

For the November issue of Allure, Ciara was photographed by Peter Ash Lee, styled by Herin Choi and interviewed by Darian Symoné Harvin about her music, her upbringing and her thoughts on celebrity beauty brands. "All I know is what I built, and I know what I built is something special, and I believe in that. I think whenever something is right, if people receive it, it rises on its own way," she says. {Allure}

Blackpink and Casetify announce second collaboration

The global tech accessories brand is partnering with K-Pop supergroup Blackpink for a second round of collaborative designs for the new iPhone 14 and select Samsung devices. The designs invite fans to become "besties" with the group, highlighting an option for customizable memo cases, where fans can write a message as if it were written by their favorite member. Prices range from $28 to $122 and will become available on Oct. 25 at casetify.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Savage X Fenty releases new products in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month

Savage X Fenty dropped a range of pink-hued products in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The brand will also be donating to the Keep A Breast Give Back Grants program, which supports BIPOC women who are survivors of breast cancer or have been diagnosed with breast cancer, in partnership with the Clara Lionel Foundation. You can shop the pieces now at savagex.com. {Fashionista inbox}

A book about Glossier is coming

Writer and New York Times contributor Marisa Meltzer is set to publish a book about Glossier which will detail the rise and slow fall of the brand. "Let's pull back the curtain a little bit on this," said Meltzer. "They've done a great job at fostering mystique — let's get into it." It's set for release next summer. {Business of Fashion}

