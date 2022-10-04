Skip to main content
Louis Vuitton Had the Most Stacked Front Row of Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Louis Vuitton Had the Most Stacked Front Row of Spring 2023 Fashion Month

We're talking Janet Jackson, Ana de Armas, Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Chan, Emma Chamberlain...

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We're talking Janet Jackson, Ana de Armas, Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Chan, Emma Chamberlain...

Of the big French luxury fashion houses, Louis Vuitton has the biggest roster (and, one can imagine, budget?) of official brand ambassadors: On the womenswear side alone, it has Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Deepika Padukone, Naomi Osaka, Jennifer Connelly, Sophie Turner, Millie Bobby Brown, Léa Seydoux, Hoyeon Jung and Stacy Martin, to name a few. Then there are the not-officially-announced-but-wear-a-lot-of-custom-Louis-Vuitton celebrities, which include Gemma Chan, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Chamberlain, Eileen Gu, Phoebe Dynevor, Ana de Armas and Renate Reinsve. All this to say, its Paris Fashion Week shows tend to attract quite the star-studded audience — and Nicolas Ghesquière's Spring 2023 debut was no exception.

Louis Vuitton presented its latest collection outside of the Louvre on Tuesday afternoon. And among the celebrities lining the front row were Vikander, Padukone, Connelly, Turner (with husband Joe Jonas), Seydoux, Martin, Chan, Erivo, Chamberlain, Gu, Dynevor and de Armas; also there were Janet Jackson, Haim, Kaitlyn Dever, Maggie Rogers, Samara Weaving, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Milly Alcock, Lous & The Yakuza, Justin Theroux, Jaden Smith, Eve Jobs, Kelsey Asbille, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jurnee Smollett, plus many more. Hoyeon Jung, meanwhile, opened the show.

See all the celebrities that attended Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 show in the gallery below.

LOUS AND THE YAKUZA Louis Vuitton Spring 2023
ALICIA VIKANDER louis vuitton spring 2023
ANA DE ARMAS louis vuitton spring 2023
27
Gallery
27 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Maggie Rogers Janelle Monae Valentino Fall 2020 Show Lede
Fashion Week

See the Best Dressed Celebrities From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Featuring Janelle Monáe, Timothée Chalamet, Ana de Armas and more.

By Fashionista
Laura Harrier, Sophie Turner, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Riley Keough
Style

See What Nicolas Ghesquière's Celebrity Squad Wore to Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2018 Show

Surprise: They were all in Louis Vuitton!

By Tyler McCall
louis-vuitton-cruise-2019-front-row-celebrities-th
Style

Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2019 Front Row Had a Look for Everybody

A perfect smorgasbord of summer wardrobe inspiration.

By Maura Brannigan
Models walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring:Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Fashion Week

The Bigger, the Better for Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton Spring 2023

The designer wants to make sure you notice the details in his latest collection for the luxury fashion house.

By Ana Colón