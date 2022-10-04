Louis Vuitton Had the Most Stacked Front Row of Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Of the big French luxury fashion houses, Louis Vuitton has the biggest roster (and, one can imagine, budget?) of official brand ambassadors: On the womenswear side alone, it has Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Deepika Padukone, Naomi Osaka, Jennifer Connelly, Sophie Turner, Millie Bobby Brown, Léa Seydoux, Hoyeon Jung and Stacy Martin, to name a few. Then there are the not-officially-announced-but-wear-a-lot-of-custom-Louis-Vuitton celebrities, which include Gemma Chan, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Chamberlain, Eileen Gu, Phoebe Dynevor, Ana de Armas and Renate Reinsve. All this to say, its Paris Fashion Week shows tend to attract quite the star-studded audience — and Nicolas Ghesquière's Spring 2023 debut was no exception.

Louis Vuitton presented its latest collection outside of the Louvre on Tuesday afternoon. And among the celebrities lining the front row were Vikander, Padukone, Connelly, Turner (with husband Joe Jonas), Seydoux, Martin, Chan, Erivo, Chamberlain, Gu, Dynevor and de Armas; also there were Janet Jackson, Haim, Kaitlyn Dever, Maggie Rogers, Samara Weaving, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Milly Alcock, Lous & The Yakuza, Justin Theroux, Jaden Smith, Eve Jobs, Kelsey Asbille, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jurnee Smollett, plus many more. Hoyeon Jung, meanwhile, opened the show.

See all the celebrities that attended Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 show in the gallery below.

27 Gallery 27 Images

